Italy shuts airspace to Boeing 737 Max 8 after Ethiopia crash

ROME, March 12 (Reuters) - Italy will close its airspace to Boeing 737 Max 8 airliners from Tuesday night after one of the planes crashed in Ethiopia, killing 157 people, the civil aviation authority said.

Italy’s decision follows a rash of similar rulings from countries including Britain, Germany, France, Ireland, Austria, Singapore, Australia, Malaysia, Oman, China and Indonesia.

The Italian authority said its decision, to take effect at 2000 GMT on Tuesday, was a precautionary measure given the uncertainty over the cause of Sunday’s crash. (Writing by by Mark Bendeich Editing by Valentina Za)