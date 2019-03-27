American Airlines pilots 'optimistic, but cautious' on 737 MAX fix

CHICAGO, March 27 (Reuters) - Allied Pilots Association, which represents American Airlines Group Inc pilots, said on Wednesday they were pleased with Boeing Co’s progress on a 737 MAX fix but warned that the certification process should not be rushed or fast-tracked.

“We are optimistic with the progress, but cautious,” the association said in a statement, adding that the fix should be fully vetted and take into account any further information from an investigation into an Ethiopian Airlines crash on March 10.

“We are looking forward to the return of the MAX, but only when all stakeholders are ready,” the association said. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; editing by Grant McCool)