RPT-Ethiopia says U.S., EU, French teams helping analyse crash black boxes

ADDIS ABABA, March 21 (Reuters) - Ethiopian experts have begun analysing the cockpit voice and flight data recorders, the so-called black boxes, of doomed Ethiopian Airlines flight 302 alongside international investigators, Ethiopia’s Ministry of Transport said on Thursday.

The flight crashed shortly after take-off from Addis Ababa on March 10, killing all 157 aboard.

The international investoigators are from a U.S. team led by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), France’s Air Accident Investigation Agency (BEA) and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

Reporting by Jason Neely; Editing by Kevin Liffey

