Black boxes from Ethiopia plane crash could be sent to Europe -airline

NAIROBI, March 13 (Reuters) - The black boxes from Sunday’s plane crash in Ethiopia could be sent to a “closer country in Europe” rather than the United States for analysis, the chief executive of Ethiopian Airlines told CNN on Wednesday.

Asked whether the voice and data recorders from Flight ET 302, which crashed outside Addis Ababa killing all 157 people on board, would be taken to the United States, Ethiopian Airlines CEO Tewolde GebreMariam said it had not been decided.

He added: “It could also be sent to a closer country in Europe in the interest of proximity and in the interest of speed.” (Reporting By Maggie Fick; Editing by Catherine Evans)