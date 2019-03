ADDIS ABABA, March 11 (Reuters) - The cockpit voice recorder and the digital flight data recorder from the Ethiopian Airlines flight that crashed on Sunday have both been recovered from the crash site, the airline said in a statement.

The passenger jet bound for Nairobi crashed minutes after take-off, killing all 157 people on board. (Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Writing by Maggie Fick; Editing by Toby Chopra)