Boeing CEO says confident in safety of 737 MAX after deadly crash

SEATTLE, March 11 (Reuters) - Boeing Co’s top executive told employees on Monday he was confident in the safety of the U.S. manufacturer’s top-selling 737 MAX single-aisle aircraft in the wake of two deadly crashes involving the new model of jetliner since October.

An Ethiopian Airlines passenger jet bound for Nairobi crashed minutes after take-off on Sunday, killing all 157 people on board and raising questions about the safety of the Boeing 737 MAX 8, a new model that also crashed and killed 189 people in Indonesia in October.