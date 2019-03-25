Boeing fix will prevent repeated activation of anti-stall system -sources

SEATTLE/LONDON, March 25 (Reuters) - A Boeing Co software fix for the grounded 737 MAX will prevent repeated operation of an anti-stall system at the centre of safety concerns and deactivate it altogether if two sensors disagree too much, two people familiar with pilot briefings said.

The anti-stall system - known as MCAS, or Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System - is under scrutiny after two recent fatal crashes including a Lion Air crash in October.

Boeing has said it will outline a software fix in coming days aimed at addressing the situation faced by Lion Air pilots. Airline briefings started on Saturday. (Reporting by Eric Johnson in Seattle and Tim Hepher in London; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)