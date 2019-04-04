Boeing CEO says erroneous activation of MCAS software adds to pilots' high workload

April 4 (Reuters) - Boeing Co Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg said on Wednesday erroneous activation of so-called MCAS software in its grounded 737 MAX aircraft could increase pressure on pilots, while flying the plane.

“As pilots have told us, erroneous activation of the MCAS function can add to what is already a high workload environment,” Muilenburg said in a statement.

“It’s our responsibility to eliminate this risk. We own it and we know how to do it.” (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)