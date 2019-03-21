Boeing to mandate safety alert in 737 MAX software upgrade -sources

WASHINGTON, March 21 (Reuters) - Boeing Co will mandate a previously optional cockpit warning light as part of a forthcoming software update to the 737 MAX fleet that was grounded in the wake of two fatal crashes, two officials briefed on the matter said Thursday.

Boeing previously offered the AOA DISAGREE alert, which warns pilots when the “angle of attack” (AOA) readings do not match, but it was not required by regulators. Boeing will now retrofit older planes with the light that did not initially receive it, the officials said. Boeing did not immediately comment Thursday. (Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington and Sweta Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Nick Zieminski)