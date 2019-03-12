UK CAA suspends Boeing 737 MAX from airspace after crash

LONDON, March 12 (Reuters) - Britain on Tuesday joined a growing number of nations to suspend flights by Boeing 737 MAX aircraft over their territory, after an Ethiopia Airlines plane of that model crashed on Sunday killing 157 people.

"The UK Civil Aviation Authority has been closely monitoring the situation, however, as we do not currently have sufficient information from the flight data recorder we have, as a precautionary measure, issued instructions to stop any commercial passenger flights from any operator arriving, departing or overflying UK airspace," a spokesperson said in a statement here about Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

“The UK Civil Aviation Authority’s safety directive will be in place until further notice.” (Editing by Alison Williams; editing by John Stonestreet)