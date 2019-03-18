Canada re-examining MAX approval after FAA certification probe

OTTAWA, March 18 (Reuters) - Transport Canada is re-examining the validation it gave Boeing Co’s 737 MAX jets, following reports of a U.S. probe into the aircraft’s certification by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Canadian Transport Minister Marc Garneau said on Monday.

Garneau told reporters in Ottawa that Transport Canada might not take any action but thinks it would be wise to re-examine the validation of the jet, which has been grounded worldwide for safety concerns following the crash of an Ethiopian plane.

Canada accepted the FAA’s March 2017 certification of the MAX under a deal where such approvals by the United States are accepted by Canada and vice versa. (Reporting By Allison Lampert; editing by Jonathan Oatis)