OTTAWA, March 13 (Reuters) - Canada on Wednesday became the latest country to ground Boeing 737 MAX aircraft after an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing MAX crashed on Sunday killing 157 people.

Transport Minister Marc Garneau told a news conference that Ottawa would stop 737 MAX 8 and 9 jets from leaving, arriving or flying over Canada. Air Canada and rival WestJet Airlines operate a total of 37 Boeing 737 MAX jets. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)