MONTREAL, March 11 (Reuters) - Canadian Transport Minister Marc Garneau said on Monday he will not hesitate to take action once the cause of the Ethiopian plane crash involving Boeing Co’s 737 MAX 8 aircraft is known.

Garneau said his agency has been in close contact with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) about the Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft operated in the country by Air Canada and WestJet Airlines. (Reporting By Allison Lampert; editing by Grant McCool)