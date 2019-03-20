Transport Canada to review Boeing's flight control system MCAS

March 19 (Reuters) - Aviation regulator Transport Canada said on Tuesday it would conduct an “exhaustive review” of Boeing Co’s flight control system, MCAS, used in the 737 MAX jets that were involved in two air crashes within the last five months.

An Ethiopian Airlines crash that killed 157 people on March 10 and a Lion Air accident that killed 189 on Oct. 29 both involved the company’s MAX 8 jets, now grounded around the world.

“Given our more in depth understanding at this time...an exhaustive review of MCAS and inherent stall identification compliance is part of Transport Canada’s ongoing efforts,” the regulator said in a statement. (Reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)