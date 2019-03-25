Industrials
March 25, 2019 / 5:45 PM / in an hour

Ethiopian Airlines CEO says preliminary crash report "may be this week or next"

1 Min Read

KIGALI, March 25 (Reuters) - Ethiopian Airlines Chief Executive Officer Tewolde Gebremariam said on Monday he expected the preliminary release of a report into the March 10 crash of its Boeing 737 800 MAX “maybe this week or next week”.

Tewolde told Reuters the airline may or may not attend a briefing in the United States by Boeing about a planned update to software that is a focus of investigation in two deadly crashes that have prompted worldwide groundings of the 737 MAX. (Reporting by Clement Uwiringiyimana; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Catherine Evans)

