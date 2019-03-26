China not taking Boeing 737 Max 8 airworthiness certificate applications

BEIJING, March 26 (Reuters) - China’s civil aviation regulator has stopped taking applications for Boeing 737 Max 8 airworthiness certification since March 21, an official at the regulator’s news department said on Tuesday.

Earlier, financial magazine Caijing reported that the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) has suspended giving out certification for Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft, citing an internal document.

Boeing did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Stella Qiu and Brenda Goh; Editing by Alexander Smith)