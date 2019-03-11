Basic Materials
March 11, 2019 / 9:01 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

S.Africa's Comair monitors probes after Boeing 737 MAX 8 crash in Ethiopia

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 11 (Reuters) - South African airline Comair Ltd will monitor investigations into Sunday’s crash of a Boeing Co 737 MAX 8 jetliner in Ethiopia, it said on Monday.

Comair ordered eight models of the aircraft and took delivery of the first one last month.

The Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX 8 bound for Nairobi crashed minutes after take-off, killing all 157 people on board and prompting the carrier to ground the rest of its fleet of the jets.

Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below