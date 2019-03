PANAMA CITY, March 11 (Reuters) - Panama’s Copa Airlines said on Monday it is awaiting the results of a probe into the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 plane on Sunday, and will follow recommendations issued by the manufacturer and the relevant authorities.

“We are currently evaluating the next steps to take, in close contact with the aviation authorities,” Copa said in a statement. (Reporting by Elida Moreno Editing by Dave Graham)