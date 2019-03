PANAMA CITY, March 13 (Reuters) - Panama-based airline Copa Holdings said on Wednesday it is temporarily suspending operations of its six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft until the findings are published of an investigation into Sunday’s crash of an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 MAX.

Copa said it would cover the flights the MAX 9 flew with the rest of its fleet and seek to minimize impact on its passengers. (Reporting by Elida Moreno Editing by Dave Graham)