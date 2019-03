NAIROBI, March 10 (Reuters) - An Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 passenger jet to Nairobi that crashed early on Sunday with 149 passengers and eight crew members aboard “had unstable vertical speed”, Swedish flight-tracking website flightradar24 said.

“Data from Flightradar24 ADS-B network show that vertical speed was unstable after take off,” the Swedish-based flight tracking organisation said on its Twitter feed. (Reporting by Katharine Houreld;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)