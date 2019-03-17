France's BEA says Ethiopian jet's flight data successfully recovered

PARIS, March 17 (Reuters) - Data from the flight data recorder of the Ethiopian jet that crashed last week has been successfully downloaded, France’s BEA air accident investigation said on Sunday. The agency said that information had been transferred to Ethiopian investigators and that its technical work on the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder was now done.

The BEA has been in charge of extracting the data from the black boxes, although it is not dierctly involved in the investigation into how the aircraft crashed shortly after take-off from Addis Ababa. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas)