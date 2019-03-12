Hot Stocks
March 12, 2019 / 6:19 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UPDATE 1-EU suspends all flight operations of two Boeing 737 models

1 Min Read

(Adds EASA explaining suspension detail)

BRUSSELS, March 12 (Reuters) - The European Union’s aviation safety agency EASA suspended all flights in the bloc by Boeing’s 737-8 and 737-9 aircraft following Sunday’s deadly plane crash in Ethiopia.

“EASA has decided to suspend all flight operations of the two affected models,” the agency said in a statement.

EASA said it was “suspending all flight operations of all Boeing Model 737-8 MAX and 737-9 MAX aeroplanes in Europe” from 1900 GMT.

It was also “suspending all commercial flights performed by third-country operators into, within or out of the EU of the above mentioned models.” (Writing by Gabriela Baczynska Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

