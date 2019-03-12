OFFICIAL CORRECTION-UAE aviation authority to collect data on Ethiopian crash

(Corrects details after official correction from state news agency to clarify GCAA collecting data not investigating)

DUBAI, March 12 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates’ civil aviation regulator said on Tuesday it had joined the investigation into Sunday’s fatal crash of an Ethiopian Airlines plane.

The General Civil Aviation Authority will collect data with the United States’ Federal Aviation Administration and planemaker Boeing, according to statement carried by state news agency WAM. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; editing by John Stonestreet)