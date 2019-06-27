Company News
June 27, 2019 / 9:16 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

TUI expects no extra financial hit from latest 737 MAX setback

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - Travel firm TUI said it did not expect an additional financial impact from the grounded 737 MAX after the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said Boeing must address a new risk on the grounded jet before it can return to service.

TUI has already taken a 300 million-euro ($341 million) hit to activate contingency measures to take the MAX out of its summer schedules, and a spokesman for TUI said on Thursday their plans would therefore be unaffected by the latest announcement by the FAA. ($1 = 0.8797 euros) (Reporting by Alistair Smout Editing by Keith Weir)

