FAA chief calls 8-hour meeting on Boeing 737 MAX 'exceedingly positive'

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 23 (Reuters) - The acting head of the Federal Aviation Administration said on Thursday that an eight-hour meeting with international air regulators to discuss the grounded Boeing Co 737 MAX was “exceedingly positive” and “constructive.”

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Daniel Elwell reiterated that the FAA will not approve the plane for flight until they have completed a safety analysis, with no set timetable and no decision yet on pilot training on a system that played a role in two deadly crashes.

He also defended the FAA’s decision to move slower than other regulators in March in grounding the plane. (Reporting by David Shepardson in Fort Worth, Texas; Writing by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Sandra Maler)