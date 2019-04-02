Senate panel reviewing whistleblower claims on aviation safety - panel chair Wicker

WASHINGTON, April 2 (Reuters) - Whistleblowers claim U.S. aviation safety inspectors, including some who worked on the now-grounded Boeing 737 MAX, did not receive proper training and valid certifications, the chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee said on Tuesday.

Senator Roger Wicker, a Republican, said the committee was reviewing similar claims from multiple whistleblowers, and asked the Federal Aviation Administration to answer detailed questions.

Wicker said the FAA may have been notified about these deficiencies as early as in August 2018, citing information from the whistleblowers and documents.

The FAA did not immediately comment. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Bernadette Baum)