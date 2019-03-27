U.S. FAA says it has not granted initial approval for Boeing 737 MAX anti-stall upgrade

WASHINGTON, March 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration denied on Wednesday that it has granted provisional approval for Boeing Co’s announced anti-stall software upgrade of 737 MAX aircraft following crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia.

A Boeing executive suggested to reporters that the FAA had “provisionally approved” the upgrade. The aviation regulator said it had worked with the company throughout its software change and “we have not received the completed software enhancement for review and certification.” (Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Grant McCool)