Saudi's flyadeal to decide on Boeing 737 MAX order after crash investigations completed

DUBAI, March 15 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian airline flyadeal will wait until investigations into two Boeing 737 MAX crashes are completed before deciding whether to go ahead with an order for 30 of the jets, its chief executive said on Friday.

The 737 MAX has been banned from flying in most countries after an Ethiopian Airlines crash on Sunday that killed all 157 people on board. This was a second deadly incident involving the relatively new Boeing model in five months. In October, a Lion Air jet crashed in Indonesia killing all 189 people on board. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Mark Potter)