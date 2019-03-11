Flydubai says remains confident in the airworthiness of Boeing 737 fleet

DUBAI, March 11 (Reuters) - Flydubai remains confident in the airworthiness of its Boeing 737 planes, an airline spokeswoman said on Monday, a day after an Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX 8 crashed.

Flydubai operates a fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, including the MAX 8. China’s aviation regulator, as well as Ethiopian Airlines and Cayman Airways, have grounded their 737 MAX 8 jets.

“We are monitoring the situation and continue to be in touch with Boeing,” the spokeswoman said. “The safety of our passengers and crew is our first priority.” (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell, Writing by Nafisa Eltahir; editing by Darren Schuettler)