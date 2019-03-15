Ethiopia plane crash investigation team arrives in Paris

NAIROBI, March 15 (Reuters) - An Ethiopian team investigating the crash of flight ET302, which killed 157 people, has arrived in Paris, where the aircraft’s black boxes are being exammined, the airline said in a tweet on Friday.

“The Ethiopian delegation led by the chief investigator of Accident Investigation Bureau has arrived in the French Safety Investigation (BEA) facilities and the investigation process has started in Paris,” Ethiopian Airlines tweeted. (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Kim Coghill )