TBILISI, March 13 (Reuters) - Georgia’s civil aviation agency on Wednesday temporarily barred Boeing 737 Max jets from taking off or landing at local airports, following the fatal crash involving the aircraft in Ethiopia.

The agency said in a statement that all Boeing Max jets would be prohibited from Georgian airspace until international aviation organisations receive further information about the cause of the crash in Ethiopia. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; editing by Elaine Hardcastle)