BERLIN, March 11 (Reuters) - A spokesman for the German Transport Ministry said on Monday that there were no Boeing Co 737 MAX 8 in service in Germany, after China and Ethiopia grounded such planes following an Ethiopian Airlines crash that killed 157 people.

“Based on the information we have now, no Boeing 737 MAX 8 are being used by German airlines,” the spokesman told a government news conference. (Reporting by Michelle Martin Editing by Tassilo Hummel)