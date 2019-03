BERLIN, March 12 (Reuters) - Germany’s air safety authority DFS said on Tuesday that both Boeing 737 MAX 8 and MAX 9 models will be barred from the country’s air space until June 12.

The DFS said that aircraft still in the air when the ban went into effect at 1730 GMT would be allowed to land. (Reporting by Sabine Siebold Writing by Joseph Nasr Editing by Robin Pomeroy)