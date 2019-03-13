Regulatory News - Americas
March 13, 2019 / 5:56 PM / in an hour

Germany says will not analyse Ethiopian Airlines black box

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 13 (Reuters) - Germany’s Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation (BFU) will not analyse the black box from an Ethiopian Airlines passenger jet that crashed soon after take-off from Addis Ababa on Sunday, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

“This is a new type of aircraft with a new black box, with new software. We can’t do it,” BFU spokesman Germout Freitag said.

A spokesman for Ethiopian Airlines had said earlier that the black boxes recovered from the crashed plane, a Boeing 737 MAX 8, would be sent to Germany for analysis.

Reporting by Douglas Busvine Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Frances Kerry

