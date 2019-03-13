UPDATE 1-Germany says will not analyse Ethiopian Airlines black box

(Adds French BEA agency comment)

BERLIN, March 13 (Reuters) - Germany’s Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation (BFU) said on Wednesday it will not analyse the black box from the Ethiopian Airlines passenger jet which crashed soon after taking off from Addis Ababa on Sunday.

“This is a new type of aircraft with a new black box, with new software. We can’t do it,” BFU spokesman Germout Freitag said.

A spokesman for Ethiopian Airlines had said earlier that the black boxes recovered from the crashed plane, a Boeing 737 MAX 8, would be sent to Germany for analysis.

A spokesman for France’s BEA accident investigation agency, speaking after Germany declined to examine the boxes, said it had still not been approached about assisting the investigation.