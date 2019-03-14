Company News
March 14, 2019 / 11:43 AM / Updated 44 minutes ago

Indonesia to send officials to Ethiopia to aid Boeing crash probe

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 14 (Reuters) - Indonesia plans to send a flight inspector and an official from its transport safety agency to Ethiopia to help with the probe into Sunday’s crash of a Boeing 737 MAX 8 jet, Transport Ministry official Polana Pramesti said on Thursday.

Last October, the same Boeing model operated by budget carrier Lion Air crashed 13 minutes after take-off from the Indonesian capital Jakarta, killing all 189 on board.

Indonesia aims to “gather accurate information regarding the Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft as well as helping the investigation process”, Pramesti said, adding that the ministry was waiting for approval from Ethiopian authorities. (Reporting by Cindy Silviana Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Nick Macfie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below