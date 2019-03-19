Ethiopia crash investigators return to Addis Ababa after reviewing black box data -source

ADDIS ABABA, March 19 (Reuters) - Ethiopian air crash investigators have returned to Addis Ababa from Paris where they had reviewed the black box data from a doomed Ethiopian Airlines jet, a source familiar with the investigation told Reuters on Tuesday.

The crash of the Boeing Co 737 MAX 8 airliner last week killed all 157 people on board and prompted regulators to ground the model pending more information from the investigation. (Reporting by Maggie Fick; writing by Maggie Fick and Jason Neely Editing by Darren Schuettler)