French woman sues Boeing seeking at least $276 mln over Ethiopian crash

PARIS, May 21 (Reuters) - A French woman whose husband was killed in the March crash of a Boeing 737 MAX airliner in Ethiopia has filed a U.S. lawsuit against the planemaker seeking at least $276 million in damages, her lawyer said on Tuesday.

The complaint alleges Boeing failed to inform pilots properly about the risks posed by software meant to prevent the 737 MAX from stalling which repeatedly lowered the plane’s nose due to a faulty sensor data, according to U.S. attorney Nomaan Husain. (Reporting by Emilie Dewarde; editing by Richard Lough and Jason Neely)