Ethiopian Airlines has no immediate plans to attend Boeing's U.S. meeting

ADDIS ABABA, March 25 (Reuters) - Ethiopian Airlines won’t attend a meeting in the United States called by planemaker Boeing to tell aviation leaders about a planned update to software that is a focus of investigation in two deadly crashes, an airline spokesman told Reuters on Monday.

“We have no immediate plans to attend so far,” spokesman Asrat Begashaw told Reuters by phone.

Boeing Co says it has invited more than 200 global airline pilots, technical leaders and regulators for an information session on Wednesday as it looks to return its 737 MAX model to commercial service. (Reporting by Jason Neely; writing by Katharine Houreld)