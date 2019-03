AMSTERDAM, March 12 (Reuters) - The Dutch government has ordered its airspace closed for Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, press agency ANP reported, citing the country’s transportation minister.

The move comes after a 737 MAX crashed on Sunday in Ethiopia, killing 157 people in the second such disaster involving that model in the past few months. Many other countries including Germany and Britain have also closed their airspace to the aircraft. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by John Stonestreet)