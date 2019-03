OSLO, March 12 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air’s share price fell on Tuesday when Britain’s Civil Aviation Authority said it would instruct Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft not to fly in its airspace.

At 1342 GMT, Norwegian’s shares were down 4.1 percent at 54.70 Norwegian crowns. The company, which operates 18 ‘MAX’ passenger jets, was not imediately available for comment. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)