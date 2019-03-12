Norwegian Air grounds its Boeing 737 MAX 8 jets

OSLO, March 12 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air will temporarily ground its Boeing 737 MAX 8 passenger jets at the advice of European regulators, it said on Tuesday.

“Following the decision by the relevant aviation regulatory bodies to temporarily suspend operations of Boeing 737 MAX, Norwegian will not operate any flights with this aircraft type until further notice,” the company said in a statement.

The company operates 18 ‘MAX’ passenger jets and is expected to take delivery of dozens more in coming years, raising the overall number to more than 70 by year-end 2021, according to recent company announcements. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)