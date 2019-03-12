Norway regulator remains confident in safety of Norwegian Air's passengers

OSLO, March 12 (Reuters) - Norway’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) remains in close contact with the European Aviation Safety Agency following the fatal crash on Sunday of a Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft in Ethiopia, the regulator told Reuters on Tuesday.

Since the crash of a similar aircraft in Indonesia last year, the CAA has been in a dialogue with Norwegian Air to ensure the company implements relevant training and other procedures, it added.

“We believe therefore that the safety of Norwegian Air’s passengers is well assured,” Director General Lars Kobberstad said.

Norwegian Air has 18 of the ‘MAX’ aircraft in its fleet. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)