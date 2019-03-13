Norwegian Air to seek compensation from Boeing for MAX groundings

OSLO, March 13 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air will seek compensation from aircraft maker Boeing for lost revenue and extra costs stemming from the grounding of its fleet of 737 MAX 8 aircraft, the Oslo-based carrier said in a statement to Reuters on Wednesday.

“We expect Boeing to take this bill,” Norwegian said.

The Oslo-based carrier has 18 ‘MAX’ passenger jets in its 163-aircraft fleet. European regulators on Tuesday grounded the aircraft following Sunday’s deadly crash of a similar plane in Ethiopia. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Kim Coghill)