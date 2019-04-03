Boeing's new MAX flight control system 'seems foolproof', Norwegian's CEO says

OSLO, April 3 (Reuters) - Boeing’s new MCAS flight control system for the 737 MAX aircraft “seems foolproof”, Norwegian Air Chief Executive Bjoern Kjos said on Wednesday after visiting the plane maker in Seattle.

Kjos, a former fighter pilot, said in a series of tweets he had tested the old versus the new system in a MAX simulator.

“I hope the regulators will have safety in focus as always and not be directed by politics. I will gladly take my family on board a Norwegian MAX,” he added.

Norwegian has 18 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in its fleet and dozens more on order. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)