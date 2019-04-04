Ethiopian Airlines says plane repeatedly nose-dived before crash

NAIROBI, April 4 (Reuters) - Ethiopian Airlines flight 302 repeatedly nose-dived before it crashed, a statement from the airline said, citing the preliminary report into the March 10 crash that was released on Thursday.

“Despite all their hard work and full compliance with emergency procedures, it was very unfortunate that they could not recover the airplane from the persistence (of) nose-diving,” the airline’s statement on Twitter said. (Reporting by Maggie Fick; Writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Mark Potter)