NTSB sending three to France to assist in Boeing 'black box' review

WASHINGTON, March 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board is sending three investigators to France Thursday to assist with the downloading and analysis of flight recorders from the Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 that crashed Sunday near Addis Ababa, Ethiopia killing 157 people.

After several days of talks, the recorders were sent to France. The French Bureau d’Enquêtes et d’Analyses (BEA) will be downloading the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder.

The NTSB has three other investigators in Ethiopia. They are being assisted by technical advisers from the Federal Aviation Administration, Boeing and GE/Safran, the manufacturer of the engines.