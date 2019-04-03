First report on Boeing crash that killed 157 in Ethiopia due Thursday -source

April 3 (Reuters) - Ethiopian authorities will deliver their first report on the crash of Ethiopian Airlines flight 302 on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. local time (0730 GMT), a source told Reuters.

Some 35 nationalities were among the 157 passengers and crew who died when the new Boeing 737 MAX 8 plane crashed just 6 minutes after take-off from the capital Addis Ababa in clear conditions.

The March 10 disaster was the second crash of a MAX 8 in five months and has prompted the worldwide grounding of Boeing’s best-selling plane.