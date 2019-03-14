Russia suspends Boeing 737 MAX flights - Ifax

MOSCOW, March 14 (Reuters) - Russia’s aviation authority on Thursday suspended flights by Boeing 737 MAX planes in the country’s airspace following Sunday’s deadly plane crash in Ethiopia, Interfax news agency cited the authority’s head as saying.

Russia’s S7 Airlines said earlier this week it would ground its Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes starting from Wednesday. It said its fleet consisted of 96 planes, including two Boeing 737 MAX, the only such planes owned by Russian carriers. (Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Mark Potter)