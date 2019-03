MOSCOW, March 12 (Reuters) - Russian S7 Airlines said on Monday it would ground Boeing 737 Max 8 airlines starting from Wednesday following the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines plane.

It said its fleet consists of 96 planes, including two Boeing 737 Max, the only such planes owned by Russian carriers.

It said the decision would not affect its flight schedules. (Gleb Stolyarov, Vladimir Soldatkin Editing by Robin Pomeroy)